Tickets available for Still Creek’s Boots and Bling Fundraiser

Still Creek is a private children’s home and school which provides a free Christian education
KBTX News 3 at Noon(Recurring)
By Crystal Galny
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 1:59 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Get ready to shimmer and boot scoot at this year’s Boots and Bling fundraiser benefiting Still Creek Ranch.

Boots and Bling is Friday, November 10 at 6 p.m. at the Brazos Center in Bryan.

At the event, there will be dinner, a live and silent auction, and music provided by Texas Unlimited Band. Two current residents will also speak about their experience at Still Creek Ranch.

This is Still Creek’s largest fundraiser of the year, allowing for programs like floral design, art, volleyball and basketball, agriculture programming and more. Money raised at Boots and Bling will also help Still Creek’s Transitional Living Program for students who want a continued support system as they transition to college, trade school, or going into the workforce. Still Creek is committed to providing a home and support to them.

Boots and Bling tickets start at $125 and can be purchased here.

