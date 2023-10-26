Treat of the Day: Calvert ISD Trojan Broadcast visits KBTX studio

The students from Calvert ISD’s Trojan Broadcast paid a visit to us here at KBTX today.
By Delaney Peden
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The students from Calvert ISD’s Trojan Broadcast paid a visit to us here at KBTX today.

These high schoolers put on a weekly newscast and came by the studio today to see how we operate.

Ci’niya, Natalia, Sarai, Xavien, Victoria, and Mr. Arnold, thank you so much for stopping by!

We wish them the best of luck if they decide to pursue broadcast or TV news in the future.

They are already well on their way.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

