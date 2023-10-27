Aggie women’s swimming and diving upset No. 6 Lady Vols at home

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 25 Fightin’ Texas Aggie women’s swimming & diving team completed the upset of the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers Friday afternoon, with a final score of 169-131.

The Maroon & White began the day with a second-place finish in the 200 medley relay. The team of Miranda Grana, Bobbi Kennett, Olivia Theall and Chloe Stepanek clocked in with a time of 1:40.56.

The 200 medley relay team saw even more success in individual competition. Theall tallied two wins in the butterfly events, finishing with a 53.67 in the 100 and a 1:58.41 in the 200.

Grana was impressive once again for the Aggies, claiming wins in the 100 back (54.13) and 200 back (1:56.88). Stepanek added two individual wins of her own, touching the wall first in the 100 free (50.56) and the 200 free (1:48.57).

Hayden Miller was notable in the 1000 free, taking the top position in 9:58.03. Abby Grottle and Rachel Love filled second place and third place behind Miller, with times of 10:03.89 and 10:05.07, respectively.

Payton Props posted a pair of top three scores on the springboards. On the 1-meter, she scored 288.90 and placed third. Props placed second on the 3-meter with a final tally of 273.68.

The Aggies will host Georgia Tech and Texas on Friday, Nov. 3 at 3 p.m. for a double dual meet. Saturday, Nov. 4 Georgia Tech will stick around and compete against the Maroon & White in a Long Course Meters meet.

