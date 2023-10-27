Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Clyde

KBTX Live at Five(Recurring)
By Megan Calongne
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Clyde is the Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for Oct. 27.

This sweet boy is about 8 months old. Despite still being a puppy, the shelter says Clyde is very laid back and gentle and would make a great pet for a family.

An influx of pets have come to Aggieland Humane recently, so they’re looking for temporary foster families to help out. This would be a great gig for anyone who’s not ready to commit to adopting right now, but loves animals.

Take a look at Clyde and all the adorable pets available for adoption here.

The shelter is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 3 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
College Station police executed a search warrant on San Pedro Dr. Friday morning.
College Station police executing search warrant near school Friday morning
A crash between an RV and an 18-wheeler resulted in a fire, shutting down multiple lanes on...
DPS responding to vehicle fire on Highway 21, impacting multiple lanes of traffic
Restaurant Report Card: October 26, 2023
Restaurant Report Card: October 26, 2023
Heaviest rain band of the event stretched across north Milam and northwest Robertson Counties
Thursday’s rain drenched some, grazed others

Latest News

Zuul is the Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for Oct. 10
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Zuul
Zuul is the Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for Oct. 10
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Zuul
Pet of the Week
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Maz Kanata
Blanche is the Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for Oct. 6
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Blanche