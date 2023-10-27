Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Clyde

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Clyde is the Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for Oct. 27.

This sweet boy is about 8 months old. Despite still being a puppy, the shelter says Clyde is very laid back and gentle and would make a great pet for a family.

An influx of pets have come to Aggieland Humane recently, so they’re looking for temporary foster families to help out. This would be a great gig for anyone who’s not ready to commit to adopting right now, but loves animals.

Clyde and all the adorable pets available for adoption

The shelter is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 3 p.m.

