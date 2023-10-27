A&M swimming and diving upsets No. 6 Tennessee

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 13 Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team upset No. 6 Tennessee, 171.5-111.5, at the Rec Center Natatorium Friday afternoon.

The 200 medley relay team of Baylor Nelson, Logan Brown, Connor Foote and Carter Nelson started the meet hot, finishing first with a time of 1:27.80. This is the best 200 medley time put together this season by the Maroon & White.

The trio of Baylor Nelson, Brown and Foote continued to capitalize off their early success. Nelson touched the wall first in the 200 free (1:36.41), 200 back (1:45.48) and the 400 IM (3:49.99). Brown finished on top with his best times of the year in both the 100 breast (55.16) and the 200 breast (1:59.61), while Foote placed first with his season best of 47.95 in the 100 fly.

Trey Dickey competed in both distance events placing first in the 500 free with his season best of 4:25.99 and came in second in the 1000 free, shaving a second off his best time this year, clocking in at 9:11.59.

The diving team did not let up on the springboards, sweeping the top-three spots on both the 1-meter and 3-meter.

Victor Povzner took first on the 1-meter crushing his season best with a score of 421.58 and Allen Bottego registered the best score on the 3-meter (369.45).

The men’s swimming & diving team will continue their home stretch where they will take on No. 23 Georgia Tech and No. 7 Texas in a double-dual at the Rec Center Natatorium Friday, November 3rd, at 3 p.m.

