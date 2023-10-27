Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity on Bowl to Build

By Delaney Peden
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity is continuing its work in our community - getting families into affordable housing. But, they can only do their work thanks to the kindness of community members who help contribute to their cause, and now you have the opportunity to help.

Carl Orozco joined us on First News at Four to give all the details on how we can help through Bowl to Build, which is a fundraiser for the organization.

Orozco says that the issue of affordable housing is still one to watch.

“Unfortunately affordable housing is just a topic that is very prevalent, not just in Bryan-College Station, but all over the country. How do you eat an elephant? One bite at a time. So you just do what you can,” said Orozco.

You can watch the full interview in the video player above.

