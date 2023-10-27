Candy, costumes and contests in store for 4th Annual Halloweentown

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Even though downtown Bryan’s Halloweentown has a new date, families can still expect a lot of fun and activities.

The event, which is now happening on Halloween from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., will feature trick-or-treating, costume contests, photo stations and a kids’ dance floor. The costume contest will be divided into the following categories: ages 0-3, ages 4-6, ages 7-9, ages 10-12 and groups.

“Feel free to get as creative as you can,” Destination Bryan’s Lina Adams said.

Bryan Broadcasting is a Halloweentown presenting sponsor and will have some of its radio personalities on site giving out candy. ABC Home & Commercial Services, the second presenting sponsor, will have games and raffles. The raffles are free to join a will feature items like gift cards, Yeti cups and a lighting decoration package.

Downtown businesses will also be a part of the fun as many will be handing out candy and showcasing their Halloween displays. There’s a window display contest, and the winner will be announced at Halloweentown.

The Beautimous Me Salon has been in the Halloween spirit all month. The owner Desiree Lewis said the shop’s window reflects clients leaving the salon without buying products to maintain their hair.

“It can definitely look scary,” Lewis said.

Lewis and her team will be handing out candy during the event along with offering $15 thermal styling services. They’ll also be giving away gift cards and doing a raffle.

“We’re just gonna have fun and incorporate as much as we can into the Halloweentown festivities,” Lewis said.

Over at the PACT Design Studio, skeletons reflecting “Pandora’s Amazon Prime Box” can be seen from the window.

“Chaos is emerging out of these boxes and all of the skeletons, who may or may not have been porch pirates in a previous life, are being haunted by the spirits coming all over them,” designer Will Palmer said.

It took the team about eight to 10 hours to put it all together, according to designer Nick Gusler.

Halloweentown is happening on Main Street between William Joel Bryan and 23rd Street and 24th Street between Bryan Avenue and Tabor Road.

