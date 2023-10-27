Clowning Around: Brenham firefighters make fire safety fun

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - When you think of clowns, usually you think of the circus, but Brenham Firefighters are using clowns and comedy to teach fire prevention to kids.

The firefighters are sharing life-saving information through a skit -- complete with props, puppets and clowns in full hair and makeup.

The clowns went to 10 Brenham-area schools in four days and are looking forward to their next presentation.

