Clowning Around: Brenham firefighters make fire safety fun

KBTX News 3 at Noon(Recurring)
By Crystal Galny
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - When you think of clowns, usually you think of the circus, but Brenham Firefighters are using clowns and comedy to teach fire prevention to kids.

The firefighters are sharing life-saving information through a skit -- complete with props, puppets and clowns in full hair and makeup.

The clowns went to 10 Brenham-area schools in four days and are looking forward to their next presentation.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Restaurant Report Card: October 26, 2023
Restaurant Report Card: October 26, 2023
Heaviest rain band of the event stretched across north Milam and northwest Robertson Counties
Thursday’s rain drenched some, grazed others
Slow-moving rain and storms expected on Thursday that could add some time to the afternoon...
Slow moving line of storms arrives Thursday.
Halloweentown will take place on Main Street between William Joel Bryan and 23rd Street, and...
Friday’s Halloweentown in Downtown Bryan moved to next week due to weather

Latest News

Friday Evening Weather Update - October 27
The event includes an 18 Hole Putt Putt Tournament with dinner, games, raffle, and music
Glow in the dark golf tournament to support Junior Achievement
Crafted Crunchies sells freeze-dried items from candy, pastries and even ice cream.
Crafted Crunchies puts a unique spin on classic sweets & treats
The event is happening Tuesday in downtown Bryan from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Candy, costumes and contests in store for 4th Annual Halloweentown