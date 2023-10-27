College Station police executing search warrant near school Friday morning
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Families dropping off students at A&M Consolidated High School may have noticed some increased police activity Friday morning.
College Station police officers, including SWAT, were executing a search warrant in the 700 block of San Pedro.
CSPD’s Public Information Officer said there is no danger to the public.
