College Station police executing search warrant near school Friday morning

College Station police executed a search warrant on San Pedro Dr. Friday morning.
College Station police executed a search warrant on San Pedro Dr. Friday morning.(KBTX)
By Karla Castillo
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Families dropping off students at A&M Consolidated High School may have noticed some increased police activity Friday morning.

College Station police officers, including SWAT, were executing a search warrant in the 700 block of San Pedro.

CSPD’s Public Information Officer said there is no danger to the public.

