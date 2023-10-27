College Station rezoning hopes to increase affordable housing, while addressing neighborhood Integrity

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The City of College Station says it is working to increase affordable housing options in the city while addressing neighborhood integrity and the quality of life for all residents.

College Station city leaders met Thursday to take a look at rezoning more than two dozen areas as a way of addressing housing concerns. City staff says they’re seeing significant growth and are considering adding more middle and shared housing to help meet the need.

The city says there are 26 different areas up for consideration to rezone. These 26 areas include 363 acres of land within the city, totaling roughly 1,753 individual properties.

Michael Ostrowski is the director of planning and development services for the city. He says the rezonings include areas to MH Middle Housing, which is a newer zoning district that was created last year. The district is designed to be flexible and provide a variety of housing options by-right. It allows for detached single-family residences, duplexes, townhouses, courtyard houses, live-work units, and small and medium multiplexes.

“Really, the goal behind all of this is to increase the housing supply within the city. We’re seeing a significant increase in population. The city continues to grow at about two percent, three percent a year, and this is just one strategy to help achieve additional housing opportunities within the community,” said Ostrowski.

The rezonings also include areas to MH Middle Housing with an HOO High Occupancy Overlay. The HOO High Occupancy Overlay allows for shared housing use, which permits more than one family or more than four unrelated persons to live in a single dwelling unit. In order for shared housing use to be allowed, it does need to meet the site requirements through a minor site plan application.

Ostrowski says, if approved, the city says there would still be requirements that have to be met to have more than four unrelated people in one home.

“They do need to come in for a minor site plan, which allows us to then take a look at the property to ensure that they have the proper parking spaces required for that use and other property requirements,” Ostrowski added.

Some residents did share their concerns about how the “no more than four” rule would be enforced in areas not rezoned and urged the city to protect neighborhood integrity.

“Please retain the ‘no more than four’ ordinance and begin actively enforcing it as promised in June,” said College Station resident Katherine Edwards.

“The young faces out there aren’t going to be here in four years; the old ones you see, the citizens of College Station, will be here for years to come,” added College Station resident Lee James.

Middle Housing/High Occupancy Overlays

After a public hearing, the council voted 6-1 to approve the middle housing/high occupancy overlays. Councilwoman Linda Harvell voted against the motion. These approvals include:

Transitioning from Middle Housing/Multi-Family to Middle Housing/High Occupancy Overlay or Multi-Family/High Occupancy Overlay for nearly three acres along Cooner Street.

Changing from Duplex/Middle Housing to Middle Housing/High Occupancy Overlay for approximately 4.6 acres along Cooner Street.

Converting from Duplex/Middle Housing to Middle Housing/High Occupancy Overlay for about 5.4 acres along Live Oak Street and Ash Street.

Shifting from Duplex/Middle Housing to Middle Housing/High Occupancy Overlay for around five acres along Dominik Drive.

Adjusting from Middle Housing to Middle Housing/High Occupancy Overlay for roughly 4.7 acres along Aurora Court.

Transforming from General Suburban/Middle Housing to Middle Housing/High Occupancy Overlay for approximately 23.6 acres in an area generally bounded by Luther Street, Montclair Avenue, Grove Street, and Maryem Street.

MH/High Occupancy Overlay Rezoning Approvals

In a 5-2 vote, the council approved the following zoning changes. Councilwoman Harvell and Councilman Bob Yancy opposed the motion:

• General Suburban to Middle Housing/High Occupancy Overlay for approximately two acres along Lincoln Avenue.

• Duplex to Middle Housing/High Occupancy Overlay for about four acres along University Oaks Boulevard.

• Duplex to Middle Housing/High Occupancy Overlay for approximately 6.7 acres along Pine Ridge Drive.

• General Suburban/Duplex to Middle Housing/High Occupancy Overlay for about 19.3 acres along Cornell Drive, Brentwood Drive, and Southwest Parkway.

• Duplex to Middle Housing/High Occupancy Overlay for about 5.8 acres along Ashford Drive.

• Duplex to Middle Housing/High Occupancy Overlay for about eight acres along Oney Hervey Drive.

• General Suburban/Townhouse to Middle Housing/High Occupancy Overlay for about 28.4 acres in an area generally bounded by Paloma Ridge Drive, Feather Run, Davidson Drive, and Holleman Drive South.

• Rural to Middle Housing/High Occupancy Overlay for about nine acres in an area generally bounded by Abbate Road, Feather Run, Kenyon Drive, and Holleman Drive South.

• Townhouse to Middle Housing/High Occupancy Overlay for about 13 acres in an area generally bounded by Towers Parkway, Goldilocks Lane, and Cain Road.

• Townhouse to Middle Housing/High Occupancy Overlay for about 19 acres in an area generally bounded by Deacon Drive West, Towers Parkway, Oak Crest, and Holleman Drive South.

• General Suburban/Townhouse to Middle Housing/High Occupancy Overlay for about 55.5 acres in an area generally bounded by Rock Prairie Road West, Towers Parkway, Deacon Drive West, and General Parkway.

Changes to Shared Housing Regulations

In a 6-1 vote, the council approved modifications to shared housing regulations within the Middle Housing zoning district, with Councilwoman Harvell dissenting.

Under the new regulations, shared housing in the Middle Housing zoning district will only be permitted when a High Occupancy Overlay is in place. Additionally, shared housing remains allowed in areas zoned for High Occupancy Overlay, multi-family, and the Northgate District.

Update on Off-Campus Student Services

The council also received an update on the redesigned Off-Campus Student Services Office at Texas A&M from Dr. Stefanie Baker, Director of Student Life, and BG Joe E. Ramirez, Jr., Vice President for Student Affairs at Texas A&M University. The council discussed their initiatives aimed at educating off-campus students on housing and code enforcement matters. Additionally, during the meeting, nine residents addressed the council regarding the enforcement of the city’s occupancy ordinance.

A full recap of Thursday’s meeting can be found on the city of College Station’s blog.

