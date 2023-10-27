Cook-offs and playground party benefit Madisonville Police at Blues, Brews, and Barbeque

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Blues, Brews, and Barbeque is happening Friday and Saturday at Lake Madison Park.

This is a big fundraiser for the Madisonville Police Department. Proceeds will help cover costs for new equipment such as a new police radio.

The Madisonville Chief of Police, Herbert Gilbert, said the department gets creative when they need to raise money.

“There are things that we need that the city can’t budget for us, so we’ve decided to start doing fundraisers to just assist our department in getting equipment. Things for cars, possibility and time, get police radio or something like that,” said Gilbert.

Lacy Schilling, the coordinator for the event, says they’re partnering with the International Barbeque Cookers Association for the cook-off.

“We were blessed to sanction this event with IBCA, and so it brings the larger cook teams out that compete at the Houston Rodeo and stuff like that. So we get some big numbers here,” said Schilling.

The cook-off kicked off Friday evening with the kid’s pork chop competition and playground party. On Saturday, there will be several competitions such as the three meats, beans and drink competitions.

A former police officer, Mike Gomez, the IBCA’s Regional One Director, said it’s fulfilling giving back to the officers he worked with.

“I get to help the guys I used to work with, I am on the other side of it, I get to do a lot of things, and this cookoff is just one of the many ways that we’re able to give back to that,” said Gomez.

Ultimately, Chief Gilbert is hoping they raise $20,000.

“[This cook-off is] about fun but in the end, it’s all about assisting the police department and their needs,” said Gilbert.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.