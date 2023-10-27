Crafted Crunchies puts a unique spin on classic sweets & treats

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - There’s a cool way to enjoy your favorite candy just in time for Halloween.

Crafted Crunchies sells freeze-dried items from candy, pastries to even ice cream.

Owner Victoria Hicks says she and her husband started freeze-drying in 2020 and says they were surprised how popular the trend has become over the past few years.

“Whenever you look on your four you page on TikTok, it’s nice to be able to see us there because three years ago there was nothing about freeze-dried candy,” Hicks said. “We were kind of the weird people who everyone is asking what are you doing with all of this candy? And for us, it’s just a better, cooler way of eating candy.”

Hicks also believes that there might be more houses giving away freeze-dried candy this year for Halloween.

Crafted Crunchies is located inside of Post Oak Mall in College Station by Champs.

You can click here if you would like to order some freeze-dried items.

