DPS responding to vehicle fire on Highway 21, impacting multiple lanes of traffic
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A crash between an RV and an 18-wheeler resulted in a fire, shutting down multiple lanes on Highway 21.
The incident occurred around 1 p.m. Friday in Burleson County near Caldwell at FM 50 and Highway 21. According to the Department of Public Safety, the RV was stopped at an intersection and failed to yield to an 18-wheeler traveling eastbound on Highway 21.
The driver of the 18-wheeler received minor injuries. Both the driver and passenger of the RV were uninjured. As of 2 p.m. Westbound traffic is being diverted to FM 50 South, Eastbound traffic on Highway 21 is down to one lane.
