Dress your best to BTHO South Carolina with these polos from Aggieland Outfitters

THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Aggie Football is back at Kyle Field this weekend to BTHO South Carolina.

Aggieland Outfitters has just what you need to look your best this gameday.

The newest Aggieland Outfitters location at 100 Fairview Avenue has the largest selection of menswear of any of the stores.

Director of Marketing, Blake Bodin, says they carry more than 75 different polos in the store.

“There’s blues. There’s browns. There’s yellows. There’s even a blue and pink combo. You’ve got grays. You’ve got navies. You name it, there has to be some type of menswear here for you,” he said.

The Men’s section is organized by price point.

“We have it set up so you go from those every day polos, which are great quality but more geared towards our college students. Then you come into the middle section and you find our flagship polos, which is where you have Peter Millar, Johnny O, Horned Legend and these are going to be for those people that just want a nice polo that they can wear under a nice top, a nice jacket, nice quarter zip. All of our polos are great brands and great quality,” Bodin said.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Restaurant Report Card: October 26, 2023
Restaurant Report Card: October 26, 2023
Heaviest rain band of the event stretched across north Milam and northwest Robertson Counties
Thursday’s rain drenched some, grazed others
Slow-moving rain and storms expected on Thursday that could add some time to the afternoon...
Slow moving line of storms arrives Thursday.
Halloweentown will take place on Main Street between William Joel Bryan and 23rd Street, and...
Friday’s Halloweentown in Downtown Bryan moved to next week due to weather

Latest News

At The St. Joseph Health Cancer Center doctors are using state-of-the-art technology to help...
How radiation therapy helps breast cancer patients
In memory of Ms. Tonja Mooring, there will be a free screening event happening on Saturday,...
REACH Project partners with The Rose to bring free mammograms to the Brazos Valley
THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED - Aggieland Outfitters
Monster Mash Sangria
monster mash sangria