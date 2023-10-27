FBI asks Americans to immediately report any suspicious activity as Israel-HAMAS war continues

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As the Israel-HAMAS war continues in the Middle East, the FBI says it has concerns that violent extremists or lone offenders could target religious communities here in the United States.

The FBI is warning Americans to remain vigilant and report any threats of violence or suspicious activity here at home. An FBI spokesperson says they say they have no specific information that foreign adversaries are plotting attacks against the homeland. However, the FBI warns that some are seeking to take advantage of the conflict, and have been calling for violence to further their specific goals.

Here is a link to a Public Service Announcement released by The Department of Homeland Security and FBI.

They’re asking you report anything to law enforcement, they say they go through every single threat reported and take action as necessary.

This comes as the FBI says it has seen an increase in reports of threats against religious communities and institutions in the US, raising concerns they could be targeted. It says in the past two weeks, the volume and frequency of threats to Americans, especially those in the Jewish, Arab American, and Muslim communities have increased.

These threats have included hoax bomb and violent rhetoric online encouraging attacks against these communities across the United States. They’re concerned about extremists or those who act alone.

“Lone actors often look to attack soft, familiar targets with easily acquired weapons. The threat creates considerable challenges for law enforcement because these actors are difficult to identify, investigate, and disrupt before they take violent action. There are far fewer “dots” to connect when individuals act alone and do not discuss plans with others,” wrote Christina Garza, Public Affairs Officers of the FBI Houston Division.

She goes on to say that’s why it is so important for anyone who has information about any suspicious activity or persons to please report it to law enforcement immediately. You can contact local authorities or your local FBI Office. Tips can also be submitted to tips.fbi.gov or 1-800-CALL FBI.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is also urging Texans to report suspicious activity and previously released this information on how to report using iWatchTexas.

“The Texas Department of Public Safety is continuously monitoring events and their impact on public safety. While we do not discuss operational specifics, DPS will continue to adjust our operations as needed to maintain public order and address potential threats,” said Sergeant Justin Ruiz.

The Department of Homeland Security and FBI also released resources to help communities potentially impacted.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.