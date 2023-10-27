Free Music Friday: Trey Lewis discusses success and beginnings

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With a pair of homegrown hits behind him and plenty more in the tank, singer-songwriter Trey Lewis has emerged as the straight-talking salt of the Earth hero country fans crave, and he joined First News at Four during this Free Music Friday.

In 2020, Lewis gained traction with a very popular Tik Tok song, and since he has been making all sorts of new music, including the song in the player below, Always You.

But, Lewis got into music much earlier than that, and it holds a special place in his heart because of what it did for him

“So when I was 19 years old, I was when I was really young I got into drugs and alcohol. I finally woke up one day and it’s just I’m tired of living my life like this and I called up my family and told them I wanted to get help,” said Lewis, “I’m sober. Now what am I going to do? And with half of my paycheck that I got making smoothies and my grandfather paid for the other half, I went and bought a guitar and I taught myself how to play it. Long story short, I’ve been sober for over 16 years now, and country music saved my life.”

