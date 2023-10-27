Free Music Friday: Trey Lewis discusses success and beginnings

By Delaney Peden
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With a pair of homegrown hits behind him and plenty more in the tank, singer-songwriter Trey Lewis has emerged as the straight-talking salt of the Earth hero country fans crave, and he joined First News at Four during this Free Music Friday.

In 2020, Lewis gained traction with a very popular Tik Tok song, and since he has been making all sorts of new music, including the song in the player below, Always You.

But, Lewis got into music much earlier than that, and it holds a special place in his heart because of what it did for him

“So when I was 19 years old, I was when I was really young I got into drugs and alcohol. I finally woke up one day and it’s just I’m tired of living my life like this and I called up my family and told them I wanted to get help,” said Lewis, “I’m sober. Now what am I going to do? And with half of my paycheck that I got making smoothies and my grandfather paid for the other half, I went and bought a guitar and I taught myself how to play it. Long story short, I’ve been sober for over 16 years now, and country music saved my life.”

Watch Lewis’ full story, and more on his upcoming music in the player above.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
College Station police executed a search warrant on San Pedro Dr. Friday morning.
College Station police executing search warrant near school Friday morning
A crash between an RV and an 18-wheeler resulted in a fire, shutting down multiple lanes on...
DPS responding to vehicle fire on Highway 21, impacting multiple lanes of traffic
Restaurant Report Card: October 26, 2023
Restaurant Report Card: October 26, 2023
Heaviest rain band of the event stretched across north Milam and northwest Robertson Counties
Thursday’s rain drenched some, grazed others

Latest News

With a pair of homegrown hits behind him and plenty more in the tank, singer-songwriter Trey...
Free Music Friday: Trey Lewis discusses success and beginnings
With a pair of homegrown hits behind him and plenty more in the tank, singer-songwriter Trey...
Free Music Friday: Trey Lewis discusses success and beginnings
Drifters & Grifters playing San Antonio Sunsets
Free Music Friday: Drifters & Grifters
Drifters & Grifters playing San Antonio Sunsets
Free Music Friday: Drifters & Grifters Performance