Glow in the dark golf tournament to support Junior Achievement

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Junior Achievement of the Brazos Valley is mixing things up by hosting a miniature golf tournament at night.

Shot in the Dark Putt Putt Night Golf Fundraising Tournament is Friday, Nov. 17 from 7 to 10 p.m. at BigShots Golf Aggieland.

The event includes an 18 Hole Putt Putt Tournament with dinner, games, raffle and music.

A team of four golfers is $400 with individual tickets costing $50.

Junior Achievement empowers today’s youth to succeed with K-12 programming, including work readiness, entrepreneurship and financial literacy.

To purchase a team or sponsorship, visit their website.

