Glow in the dark golf tournament to support Junior Achievement
The event includes an 18 Hole Putt Putt Tournament with dinner, games, raffle and music
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Junior Achievement of the Brazos Valley is mixing things up by hosting a miniature golf tournament at night.
Shot in the Dark Putt Putt Night Golf Fundraising Tournament is Friday, Nov. 17 from 7 to 10 p.m. at BigShots Golf Aggieland.
The event includes an 18 Hole Putt Putt Tournament with dinner, games, raffle and music.
A team of four golfers is $400 with individual tickets costing $50.
Junior Achievement empowers today’s youth to succeed with K-12 programming, including work readiness, entrepreneurship and financial literacy.
To purchase a team or sponsorship, visit their website.
Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.