How radiation therapy helps breast cancer patients

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -At The St. Joseph Health Cancer Center doctors are using state-of-the-art technology to help their patients.

Radiation Oncologist Dr. Scott Goble says they use radiation which is a type of X-ray treatment. Goble says radiation therapy has been helpful for them and their patients.

“It’s designed to try and eliminate breast cancer cells, typically locally in the breast itself, and has been used for quite a number of years,” Goble said.

St. Joseph Health Cancer Center also installed a linear accelerator machine that allows them to do many forms of treatment for breast cancer.

“Traditionally, treatment used to take six to seven weeks,” Goble said. “In some cases now we can shorten it to four weeks.”

St. Joseph Health Cancer Center says they are very fortunate to have a linear accelerator machine. In most cases technology like that is only found in larger cities like Houston or Dallas.

