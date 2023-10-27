Treat of the Day: College Station Senior recognized by Governor Abbott

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - College Station High School senior Rilynn Lewis has been recognized by Governor Greg Abbott and College Station Mayor John Nichols for her hard work and effort in raising awareness about pediatric stroke and brain vessel disease.

Because of Rilynn’s efforts the Governor officially declared October as AVM awareness month for the entire state of Texas.

Rilynn is very involved in her community and school and we want to send a big congratulations to her.

