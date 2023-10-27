Treat of the Day: Trick-or-Treaters at Texas Children’s

By Delaney Peden
Published: Oct. 26, 2023
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Some newborns in the NICU at Texas Children’s are getting in the spooky spirit for their very first Halloween. The hospital shared some photos of the tiniest trick or treaters and here is one adorable example above. A small fry - get it?

The other costumes were an astronaut and a tiny turtle. More than 18 hundred infants are cared for each year in the Texas Children’s NICU.

