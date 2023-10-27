Visit fan zone, try new gameday recipes

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - After a bye week, the Aggies will return to Kyle Field Saturday. The football team is taking on South Carolina, and kickoff is at 11 a.m.

Brookshire Brother’s event coordinator Molly Talbott joined BVTM Thursday to share ways fans can prepare for the day and have a smooth gameday experience.

The store can be a parking option for those who’ll be watching from the stands. It offers $40 parking, which grants a $20 Brookshire Brothers gift card in return to use for gas and anything inside the store like food, drinks and merchandise.

The parking service starts at 6 a.m. Saturday, and drivers can enter the store from George Bush Drive. An attendant will direct them to a spot.

Before heading into the stadium, attendees can visit Brookshire Brothers representatives in the fan zone. They’ll be giving away maroon and white pom poms.

For those who’ll be hosting tailgates or watch parties, Brookshire can be the place to find some quality meats.

An option that doesn’t involve a time-consuming process is the tiger tail. It’s a bacon-wrapped pork tenderloin that can be served mild and spicy. Instructions on how to make it can be found in the video below.

Brookshire Brother’s Stage 12 can be a great option for those who don’t plan to see Saturday’s game in person. The family-friendly outdoor space has large screens, two concession areas and yard games.

The store is located at 455 George Bush Drive West in College Station.

To learn more about its gameday services, click here.

