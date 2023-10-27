With the cooler weather approaching, space heaters must be used with caution

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With cooler weather quickly approaching, now is the time to check your heat sources.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, heating equipment is one of the leading causes of home fire deaths. And with cooler temperatures coming up, you should be aware of how you use space heaters in your own home.

Chris Lamb, the Public Information Officer with the Bryan Fire Department, says that when people start to use heating equipment, they need to be cautious.

“The biggest fires that we see are gonna be caused by space heaters. A lot of people have a lot of clothes and stuff in their house, a lot of clutter maybe in a corner and they have the space heaters maybe a little too close to those things,” said Lamb.” And when not using those heaters for such a long period of time, that dust collects. People really don’t maintain their vents like they should, so when they kick their heater on for the first time of the season, you could possibly have a fire hazard there.”

Firefighters recommend checking your heater before turning it on.

“Just make sure your space heater is updated, it’s not old, your wiring is okay. Make sure you do not see any fraying or fringes or any wires exposed to the cord. Just kind of really checking those things out before you pull it out for the first time,” said Lamb.

Stuart Marrs, the Public Information Officer at College Station Fire Department, says buying a new heater is needed to stay safe.

“If you have an older space heater, one that does not have a safety switch on it; one that has open elements, meaning that little fingers might be able to go in there and touch the heating elements, it might be time to replace that with a new modern, space heater,” said Marrs.

Marrs says the best way to use a space heater is to “Put it on the floor, keep it three feet away from anything that is flammable, and never run the space heater when you’re not in the room.”

The Fire Departments also recommend not using your stove or oven to heat your house, checking smoke detectors, and maintaining your air filters throughout the year.

Here are some heating safety tips for when it gets colder outside:

Heating Safety by KBTX on Scribd

