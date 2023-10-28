Aggie Gameday: Texas A&M vs. South Carolina

2023 Aggie Gameday - South Carolina
By Alex Egan
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M returns to Kyle Field to take on South Carolina. The Aggies (3-4) are riding a two-game losing streak and coming off an open week. South Carolina (2-5) has just two wins on the season and is on a three-game losing streak of their own.

Aggie Gameday breaks down the biggest storylines heading into the game. News 3 Sports’ Darryl Bruffett, Nicole Griffith and Tyler Shaw are joined by former Texas A&M Coach Alan Weddell, current Texas A&M Track & Field and Cross Country Head Coach Pat Henry, and TexAgs Radio Host David Nuno to break down the game. Click on the videos below to see segments from the show.

2023 Aggie Gameday - South Carolina
2023 Aggie Gameday - South Carolina
2023 Aggie Gameday - South Carolina
2023 Aggie Gameday - South Carolina
2023 Aggie Gameday - South Carolina
2023 Aggie Gameday - South Carolina

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash between an RV and an 18-wheeler resulted in a fire, shutting down multiple lanes on...
DPS responding to vehicle fire on Highway 21, impacting multiple lanes of traffic
College Station police executed a search warrant on San Pedro Dr. Friday morning.
College Station police executing search warrant near school Friday morning
Restaurant Report Card: October 26, 2023
Restaurant Report Card: October 26, 2023
College Station rezoning hopes to increase affordable housing, while addressing neighborhood...
College Station rezoning hopes to increase affordable housing, while addressing neighborhood Integrity
Heaviest rain band of the event stretched across north Milam and northwest Robertson Counties
Thursday’s rain drenched some, grazed others

Latest News

Burton Panthers defeats Somerville 35-19
Huntsville wins a thriller against Brenham, 39-36
The Caldwell Hornets were unable to snap their 26 game losing streak following a 29-14 loss to...
Giddings beats Hornets 29-14 as Caldwell’s losing streak grows
College Station head football coach Stoney Pryor and Consol head coach Brandon Schmidt shake...
Peveto’s late touchdown lifts College Station past Consol in thriller 49-42