Aggie Gameday: Texas A&M vs. South Carolina

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M returns to Kyle Field to take on South Carolina. The Aggies (3-4) are riding a two-game losing streak and coming off an open week. South Carolina (2-5) has just two wins on the season and is on a three-game losing streak of their own.

Aggie Gameday breaks down the biggest storylines heading into the game. News 3 Sports’ Darryl Bruffett, Nicole Griffith and Tyler Shaw are joined by former Texas A&M Coach Alan Weddell, current Texas A&M Track & Field and Cross Country Head Coach Pat Henry, and TexAgs Radio Host David Nuno to break down the game. Click on the videos below to see segments from the show.

2023 Aggie Gameday - South Carolina

2023 Aggie Gameday - South Carolina

2023 Aggie Gameday - South Carolina

2023 Aggie Gameday - South Carolina

2023 Aggie Gameday - South Carolina

2023 Aggie Gameday - South Carolina

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.