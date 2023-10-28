Aggies Gear Up for Red Raiders in Compete 4 Cause Classic

DENTON, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s basketball team faces off against old conference rival Texas Tech in an exhibition clash for charity in the second game of the Compete 4 Cause Classic (C4CC) at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday at The Super Pit on the campus of the University of North Texas. Ticket proceeds will benefit relief efforts for the devastating Maui wildfires.

Texas A&M and Texas Tech met at least twice annually as members of the Southwest Conference and the Big 12 Conference from 1958-2012, but the two teams haven’t clashed on the hardwood since the Aggies beat the Red Raiders, 47-38, on Valentine’s Day in 2012. In 126 previous meetings since 1941, the Red Raiders hold a narrow 64-62 advantage in the series although the Aggies have claimed the last six matchups.

In the 2023-24 preseason rankings, the Aggies are ranked No. 15 by the Associated Press and No. 19 in the USA Today Coaches Poll. The Aggies lost just a single player that exhausted his collegiate eligibility in 2022-23. Leading the group of returnees are Wade Taylor IV and Tyrece Radford, who both earned All-SEC honors last year. All told, the team’s 2022-23 individual leaders in minutes, points, rebounds, assists, steals, 3-pointers and free throws will be back in action for the Aggies. Head coach Buzz Williams, entering his fifth year in Aggieland, was named SEC Coach of the Year for a second time last year after guiding the Aggies to a 25-10 overall record, including a sparkling 15-3 conference record, and the program’s first NCAA Tournament berth since 2018.

The Compete 4 Cause Classic event slate will open with American Athletic Conference newcomer and 2023 NIT Champion North Texas Mean Green taking on recent Conference USA addition Sam Houston Bearkats at 2 p.m.

In addition to the Maui relief efforts, the backdrop for Compete 4 Cause Classic will be rooted in service, inspiring the participating student-athletes to use their notoriety and influence to impact the lives of children in the local community. U-Sports Group will partner with United Way of Denton County to provide community enriching activities that will greatly impact kids in need and be a rewarding experience for the student-athletes and universities.

“We are very excited about Compete 4 Cause Classic and the opportunity that this sporting event presents to combine competition and community,” U-Sports Group President Rhossi Carron says. “The spotlight of this charity game, elevated by Coach McCasland’s return to Denton, should raise awareness and provide financial resources that will benefit so many affected by the catastrophic fires in Maui. Additionally, this event will focus on improving the lives of kids in the local community through our partnership with United Way of Denton County. We look forward to utilizing the C4CC basketball platform to impact the lives of children in Denton County as our thoughts, prayers and resources also go to the Maui community as they recover from the devastation of this tragic event.”

Tickets

Tickets are on sale now for this event and may be purchased by clicking here. Tickets start as low as $25 for this doubleheader exhibition. UNT men’s basketball season ticket holders who have renewed for the 2023-24 season will have tickets for this doubleheader included in their package. Each ticket is good for both games. The arena will NOT be cleared following game one.

Parking

Parking around the Super Pit is free to patrons in Lot 20 and Lot 27. Parking along Highland Avenue is reserved for UNT donors and season ticket holders.

Metal Detectors

New for 2023-24 season, all Super Pit patrons and staff must go through metal detectors upon entry to the facility. Metal detector settings will allow patrons to keep their phones and keys in pockets when walking through. Metal detectors will be positioned at all Super Pit entrances used by patrons. Anyone entering the Super Pit for an event must pass through a metal detector before proceeding to their seats.

Clear Bag Policy

A clear bag policy has also been put in place for this season at the Super Pit. The following bags are approved for entry into DATCU Stadium and the Super Pit:

Clear totes - plastic, vinyl, or PVC bag no larger than 12x12 inches. Clear totes can have a logo no larger than 4.5x4 inches.

Plastic storage bags - one gallon, resealable, clear. One bag per person.

Small clutch purse - approximately the size of a hand with or without a handle or strap. No larger than 5.5x8.5 inches with or without a handle or strap. Can be carried separately or within an approved plastic bag.

Diaper bags are allowed with the accompanying child/infant.

Seat cushions without pockets or compartments are allowed.

Open Gates

Fans attending the games on October 29 should enter The Coliseum through Gates A, B, D, or H.

Concourse Construction Updates

Due to ongoing construction at the Super Pit, Gates E, F, and G will be closed to the public on October 29. Restrooms and concession stands between Gates E and G will also be closed to the public. Concession stands and restrooms are available to the public between Gates A-D, and next to Gate H.

Concessions

Stands at gates A and B will be open along with an additional satellite beer stand at gate B. Grab-and-go stands will also be open at gates D and H.

Ticket Office

The ticket offices on the east and west side of the Super Pit will be open for ticket sales. Will Call is located at the east ticket office between Gates A and B.

Media Coverage

No video streaming or radio broadcasts will be available, so the only way to catch the action will be in person.

