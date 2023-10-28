Bremond Tigers run wild in victory over the Bartlett Bulldogs

2023 Friday Football Fever
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BREMOND, Texas (KBTX) -In a clash of the District 13 2-A Division Two’s top four teams, the Bremond Tigers left no room for doubt as they surged past the Bartlett Bulldogs.

From the outset, the Bulldogs found themselves in a 14-0 hole midway through the first quarter.

From their own 46-yard line, Koben Zan launched a pass to Tristan Morehead, who raced down the sideline for a 54-yard touchdown, extending Bremond’s lead to 21-0.

Positioned at the Bulldog’s 18-yard line, Zan took to the skies once more, connecting with Carson Crowley, who skillfully evaded defenders and added to the Tigers’ lead.

With just under nine minutes remaining in the second quarter, a mishandled snap by the Bulldogs’ quarterback resulted in a touchback, further increasing the Tigers’ lead.

Seven minutes remaining in the first half, first and goal with the ball on the two-yard line, Xavier Clark received the handoff and powered the ball into the end zone.

With two minutes remaining in the half, Zan, faking the handoff, decided to take matters into his own hands. He took off, made a quick spin move near the goal line, and scored a 28-yard touchdown.

Although the Bartlett Bulldogs managed to get 20 points, it wasn’t enough to mount a comeback. The Bremond Tigers secured a convincing victory, putting up 67 points on the board.

Looking ahead, Bremond is set to make the 55-mile journey to Grimes County next Friday to face the Iola Bulldogs in their final regular season game.

