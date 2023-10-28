Calvert Trojans fail to fend off the Oglesby Tigers

CALVERT, Texas (KBTX) - Calvert had a tough test at home as they welcomed second-ranked Oglesby to Wilkerson Field Friday night.

Oglesby started the game off, Hunter Walter handed the ball off to Kyler Fossett who ran through the defense to the side and then brought it right into the endzone. Oglesby 8-0 after the PAT.

The Trojans responded quickly. Orlando Garza finds Jcourie Porch who made his way down the field, but the defense couldn’t catch him. He goes into the endzone to tie it up 8-8 after the PAT.

In the second quarter, Calvert trailed 22-8, but it didn’t phase them. Garza threw a pass over his shoulder to the endzone, which was caught by Jertious Blair. Oglesby’s 22 was still up to Calvert’s 14.

Oglesby would beat Calvert 64- 27.

Calvert will play the Bell County Homeschool Angels at home on Saturday, November 4.

