Centerville continues undefeated streak in blowout over Normangee

The Centerville Tigers leave the Normangee Panthers scoreless with big win, 58-0.
2023 Friday Football Fever
By Frank Greene
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:27 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Centerville Tigers put on an absolute clinic tonight, both on defense and offense, as they put their foot on the gas and never let up.

The Tiger’s defense helped set up the first score for Centerville after they caused and recovered an early Normangee fumble. They would capitalize on their new drive by way of a 36 yard touchdown run from Garrett Winkler, giving them an early 7-0 lead.

Later in the first, deep in their own territory, Centerville’s Andrew Newman is in at quarterback. He’ll call his own number and take it 64 yards all the way to the house to further widen the gap to 20-0.

A sack later and the Tigers are in possession again. Riley Winkler is able to air it out to Wade Neyland who brings it down in the end zone. Centerville tacks on another seven.

Centerville continues the pressure in the second quarter. Newman again on the run takes it about 34 yards to the house to give the Tigers yet another score.

Centerville will try to end district play undefeated as they take on Corrigan-Camden next Friday.

Normangee will try to finish their season off with a check mark in the win column as they host Leon next week.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
College Station police executed a search warrant on San Pedro Dr. Friday morning.
College Station police executing search warrant near school Friday morning
A crash between an RV and an 18-wheeler resulted in a fire, shutting down multiple lanes on...
DPS responding to vehicle fire on Highway 21, impacting multiple lanes of traffic
Restaurant Report Card: October 26, 2023
Restaurant Report Card: October 26, 2023
Heaviest rain band of the event stretched across north Milam and northwest Robertson Counties
Thursday’s rain drenched some, grazed others

Latest News

Rudder fell to Randle 43-24 at Merrill Green Stadium Friday night
Rudder drops final home game to Randle 43-24
Navasota Rattlers
Navasota beats Brazosport to close out regular season action
Somerville defeats the Burton Panthers 35-19
2023 Friday Football Fever
Highlights: Rudder vs Randle
2023 Friday Football Fever
2023 Friday Football Fever - clipped version