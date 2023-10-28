Centerville continues undefeated streak in blowout over Normangee

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Centerville Tigers put on an absolute clinic tonight, both on defense and offense, as they put their foot on the gas and never let up.

The Tiger’s defense helped set up the first score for Centerville after they caused and recovered an early Normangee fumble. They would capitalize on their new drive by way of a 36 yard touchdown run from Garrett Winkler, giving them an early 7-0 lead.

Later in the first, deep in their own territory, Centerville’s Andrew Newman is in at quarterback. He’ll call his own number and take it 64 yards all the way to the house to further widen the gap to 20-0.

A sack later and the Tigers are in possession again. Riley Winkler is able to air it out to Wade Neyland who brings it down in the end zone. Centerville tacks on another seven.

Centerville continues the pressure in the second quarter. Newman again on the run takes it about 34 yards to the house to give the Tigers yet another score.

Centerville will try to end district play undefeated as they take on Corrigan-Camden next Friday.

Normangee will try to finish their season off with a check mark in the win column as they host Leon next week.

