Cougars Take On The Oilers 49 to 6

(KBTX)
By Travis Musgrove
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LEON, Texas (KBTX) - Cougars take on the Oilers and win it 49 to 6.

It had potential to be a very wet night but by a stroke of luck all Cougar stadium got was a sprinkle. Cougars kept momentum high driving the ball nearly every play and getting great results! Don’t fix what isn’t broken!

Next friday November 3rd at 7p. Leon Cougars will take on the Normangee panthers at Panther stadium.

