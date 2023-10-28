Franklin starts new winning streak with big win over Cameron

2023 Friday Football Fever
By Alex Egan
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 12:16 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - The state’s longest winning streak ended last week when Franklin fell to Lorena. The Lions didn’t waste any time getting a new winning streak started taking down Cameron 59-14 at Yoe Field Friday night.

Franklin started the scoring on their first offensive possession. Jayden Jackson broke through the defense and found his way into the endzone to give Franklin a 7-0 lead. The Lions would open up a 28-0 lead before the Yoeman found the endzone in the second quarter. A Zach Evans touchdown run would put Cameron on the board.

However, Franklin would remain in control for the rest of the game taking a 42-17 lead into halftime.

