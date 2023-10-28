Giddings beats Hornets 29-14 as Caldwell’s losing streak grows

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - The Caldwell Hornets were unable to snap their 26 game losing streak following a 29-14 loss to Giddings Friday night at Hornet Stadium.

The Hornets were able to overcome an early safety on a Blane Garza quarterback keeper from 14 yards out to take a 6-2 lead.

Giddings will answer by scoring a pair of 2nd quarter touchdowns to grab a 16-6 halftime lead as Trey Reyna and Gunnar Frome scored on 14 and 10 yard TD runs.

The Buffaloes will outscore Caldwell 13-8 in the second half to secure their third win of the year.

Caldwell’s current losing streak dates back to a 38-6 win over Hempstead on September 3, 2021.

The Hornets (0-9, 0-4) will close out the regular season next Friday on the road as they travel to Smithville to take on the Tigers. Giddings (3-6, 2-2) will host Gonzales next Friday needing a win over the Apaches to secure a playoff spot.

