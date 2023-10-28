Huntsville wins a thriller against Brenham, 39-36

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Tied for second in District 10 Class 5A Dll heading into tonight’s match up, the Hornets took down the Cubs in a thriller 39-36.

Huntsville jumped out to an early lead thanks to two touchdown runs from Markcus Lewis.

The Cubs answered trailing 21-16 in heading into the locker room.

The Cubs took the lead in the fourth quarter on a quarter back keeper from Jordan Harvey.

With under two minutes remaining in the game Huntsville’s defense forced a punt to give its offense a chance. Junior quarterback Austin Taylor found senior wide receiver Melton Green III for a 53-yard gain that set up a six-yard rushing touchdown for Taylor.

After the ensuing kick, Brenham looked to be stopped before a facemask penalty negated the call and gave the Cubs an untimed down and a chance to tie the game. The 41-yard field goal attempt was wider right securing the win for the Hornets.

“We didn’t play real well but we did what we had to late and the big pass was key,” said Head Coach Rodney Southern. “Good to see one go wide right for once.”

Huntsville hits the road next Thursday to take on Randle.

