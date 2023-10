NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Navasota won in their final game of the regular season by beating Brazosport 30-14.

The Rattlers started fast thanks to two touchdowns by Cameron Ross.

Hudson Minor made a play on defense with an interception.

Navasota will now wait and see if their season will be continuing in the postseason.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.