Over $100,000 in grants awarded to Bryan ISD teachers

It’s their biggest year yet.
Hinojosa said the best part of the day was celebrating the grant with her students.
By Anna Maynard
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan ISD Education Foundation awarded grants to 67 teachers during Prize Patrol on Friday.

The grants totaled over $100,000. The foundation said it’s their largest year yet.

Throughout the day, foundation and district officials traveled to schools across Bryan to surprise the winning teachers.

“We did drones last year. We did cameras a year before this year. We have some fun and exciting things,” Teacher Grant Chair Priscilla Rios said.

Rios said it’s a chance for teachers to bring exciting and innovative things into the classroom - things they might not be able to access otherwise.

“I feel like if it wasn’t for this grant I wouldn’t have been able to receive this money,” teacher Elaine Hinojosa said, “So all of second grade here at Johnson will be getting Scholastic News.”

Hinojosa said the best part of the day was celebrating the grant with her students.

“They were like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is it!’ so they were able to celebrate,” she said.

The teacher said it’s about more than just the funds, the grant is being used to honor a friend’s memory.

“An old teacher friend of mine died and always wanted to have Scholastic News,” she said, “I kind of feel like I made her dream come alive.”

The Bryan ISD Education Foundation said they’re proud to make a positive impact on their educators.

“This is honestly the best day of the year,” Rios said.

Next year, their goal is to double the amount of money they raised. This will give even more teachers funding for the things they need.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
College Station police executed a search warrant on San Pedro Dr. Friday morning.
College Station police executing search warrant near school Friday morning
A crash between an RV and an 18-wheeler resulted in a fire, shutting down multiple lanes on...
DPS responding to vehicle fire on Highway 21, impacting multiple lanes of traffic
Restaurant Report Card: October 26, 2023
Restaurant Report Card: October 26, 2023
Heaviest rain band of the event stretched across north Milam and northwest Robertson Counties
Thursday’s rain drenched some, grazed others

Latest News

Someone pumping gas
AAA discusses why gas prices are higher in Brazos County compared to the rest of the Brazos Valley
This is a cookoff fundraiser for the Madisonville police department.
Cook-offs and playground party benefit Madisonville Police at Blues, Brews, and Barbeque
During an event to celebrate the milestone Friday, attendees heard from the namesake of the...
Becky Gates Children’s Center celebrates 25 years of education, research
Clyde is the Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for Oct. 27.
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Clyde