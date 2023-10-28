Over $100,000 in grants awarded to Bryan ISD teachers

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan ISD Education Foundation awarded grants to 67 teachers during Prize Patrol on Friday.

The grants totaled over $100,000. The foundation said it’s their largest year yet.

Throughout the day, foundation and district officials traveled to schools across Bryan to surprise the winning teachers.

“We did drones last year. We did cameras a year before this year. We have some fun and exciting things,” Teacher Grant Chair Priscilla Rios said.

Rios said it’s a chance for teachers to bring exciting and innovative things into the classroom - things they might not be able to access otherwise.

“I feel like if it wasn’t for this grant I wouldn’t have been able to receive this money,” teacher Elaine Hinojosa said, “So all of second grade here at Johnson will be getting Scholastic News.”

Hinojosa said the best part of the day was celebrating the grant with her students.

“They were like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is it!’ so they were able to celebrate,” she said.

The teacher said it’s about more than just the funds, the grant is being used to honor a friend’s memory.

“An old teacher friend of mine died and always wanted to have Scholastic News,” she said, “I kind of feel like I made her dream come alive.”

The Bryan ISD Education Foundation said they’re proud to make a positive impact on their educators.

“This is honestly the best day of the year,” Rios said.

Next year, their goal is to double the amount of money they raised. This will give even more teachers funding for the things they need.

