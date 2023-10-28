Over a dozen Cadets honored at Simpson Drill Field

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Friday was a big day for over a dozen Texas A&M students in the Corps of Cadets.

Texas A&M hosted the Distinguished Military Graduation Ceremony at Simpson Drill Field. Those who graduated ranked in the top 20% of the nation’s officers. Texas A&M had the highest number of people graduating as a DMG. A brigadier general shared a few words with both the cadets and their families and then presented each one with a pin.

Chaz Garcia was one of the graduates. He said he got involved with the Corps of Cadets, because of his interest in the military and desire to develop himself.

“It is a really great opportunity and we’re very thankful for having this special ceremony for being a distinguished military graduate from Texas A&M especially being a member of the Corps of Cadets one of the biggest things we talk about is being good leaders of character people who can lead men and women not only in the work force but especially in the military,” Garcia said.

The next step for Garcia is learning what branch of the military he’ll be in, something he is excited about.

