Peveto’s late touchdown lifts College Station past Consol in thriller 49-42

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station football team beat A&M Consolidated 49-42 Friday night at Tiger Field.

The Cougars clinched first place in District 11-5A Division I. They move to 8-1 overall (6-0 in district) and 6-0 all-time over the Tigers. Consol falls to 6-3 (4-2 in district).

Arrington Maiden found Jake Peveto in the corner of the endzone with 16 seconds left to play for the go-ahead 7-yard touchdown. Maiden also connected with Peveto in the endzone in the closing second of the first half to tie the game 21-21.

College Station took their first lead of the game in the third quarter on an 80-yard touchdown run from Aydan Martinez-Brown. Martinez-Brown also scored in the first quarter and fourth quarter for 3 total touchdowns. Wilson Stapp gave the Cougars a 35-28 lead on a 23-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. Maiden also found Xavier Vela for a 14-yard touchdown in the first quarter.

Consol’s Will Hargett connected with Payton Bjork in the fourth quarter to tie the game 42-42. DJ Darnell also had an equalizer pick-six to start the fourth quarter. Trey Taylor scored a 5-yard touchdown run to tie the game in the third quarter. The Tigers took the lead on a Hargett to Bjork connection in the second quarter. Hargett also found Colton Chmelar in the endzone in the first quarter.

The game started with fireworks when Consol’s Ellis Myers took the opening kickoff 97 yards for the touchdown.

College Station will wrap up the regular season at home next Friday against Pflugerville Hendrickson.

Consol is on the road next week at Leander Glenn.

