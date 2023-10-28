Real Salt Lake visits the Houston Dynamo in opening round of MLS Cup Playoffs

Real Salt Lake (14-12-8, fifth in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Houston Dynamo (14-11-9, fourth in the Conference during the regular season)

Houston; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Houston -133, Real Salt Lake +323; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Real Salt Lake visits the Houston Dynamo in the first round of the MLS Cup Playoffs.

The Dynamo are 11-9-7 against conference opponents. The Dynamo have a 4-6 record in one-goal games.

RSL is 9-11-7 in conference matchups. RSL is seventh in the Western Conference drawing 185 corner kicks, averaging 5.4 per game.

The teams play Sunday for the second time this season. The Dynamo won the last meeting 3-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amine Bassi has scored 10 goals with two assists for the Dynamo. Corey Baird has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Jefferson Savarino has seven goals and three assists for RSL. Christian Arango has five goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dynamo: 5-1-4, averaging 2.0 goals, 4.8 shots on goal and 3.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.7 goals per game.

RSL: 4-5-1, averaging 1.3 goals, 4.9 shots on goal and 6.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Dynamo: Ifunanyachi Achara (injured), Tate Schmitt (injured).

RSL: Gavin Beavers (injured), Erik Lee Holt (injured), Brayan Vera (injured), Pablo Ruiz (injured), Christian Arango (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.