Rudder drops final home game to Randle 43-24

2023 Friday Football Fever
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:54 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In a must-win game, Rudder fell to Randle 43-24 at Merrill Green Stadium Friday night, and will miss the playoffs for the second straight season.

The Rangers jumped out to a quick 10-3 in the first and were only be down by two at halftime.

Randle scored 17 unanswered points in the second half to secure the District 10-5A Division two win.

Rudder quarterback Cody Billings did not play in the second half after suffering a concussion in the second quarter.

The Rangers round out the season on the road at Montgomery next Friday.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
College Station police executed a search warrant on San Pedro Dr. Friday morning.
College Station police executing search warrant near school Friday morning
A crash between an RV and an 18-wheeler resulted in a fire, shutting down multiple lanes on...
DPS responding to vehicle fire on Highway 21, impacting multiple lanes of traffic
Restaurant Report Card: October 26, 2023
Restaurant Report Card: October 26, 2023
Heaviest rain band of the event stretched across north Milam and northwest Robertson Counties
Thursday’s rain drenched some, grazed others

Latest News

Franklin Lions football logo
Franklin starts new winning streak with big win over Cameron
Navasota Rattlers
Navasota beats Brazosport to close out regular season action
Somerville defeats the Burton Panthers 35-19
2023 Friday Football Fever
Navasota beats Brazosport to close out regular season action