Rudder drops final home game to Randle 43-24

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In a must-win game, Rudder fell to Randle 43-24 at Merrill Green Stadium Friday night, and will miss the playoffs for the second straight season.

The Rangers jumped out to a quick 10-3 in the first and were only be down by two at halftime.

Randle scored 17 unanswered points in the second half to secure the District 10-5A Division two win.

Rudder quarterback Cody Billings did not play in the second half after suffering a concussion in the second quarter.

The Rangers round out the season on the road at Montgomery next Friday.

