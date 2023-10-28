Somerville defeats the Burton Panthers 35-19

GIDDINGS, Texas (KBTX) - The Somerville Yeguas won against the Burton Panthers at Giddings Stadium tonight.

Somerville’s, Barret Howe, started the night with a touchdown pass to Keith Crawford. The Panthers gave the Yeguas some heat with a couple of hand offs from Drayton Oakes, to Tyrone Gilmon and Maleek Bibby, including a touchdown of his own to make it Panthers 19, Yeguas 6, in the first half.

Head Coach Phillip Roberts of Somerville must have given a great pep talk to his team during halftime because the Yeguas came back stronger than ever. Somerville took over for a final score of 35-19.

Somerville will play against the Falls City Beavers on November 3rd at 7pm. Burton will have their bye week next week.

