Aggies CAN food drive kicked off Saturday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Aggie CAN food drive started Saturday and will continue until November 9th.

The Texas A&M student-athlete advisory committee partnered with the Brazos Valley Food Bank and the 12th Man for this drive.

An Aggies CAN tent was set up outside of Kyle Field at the Texas A&M versus South Carolina game.

The Aggies CAN Drive has been serving the community in this way for more than 20 years now.

A student-athlete on the Texas A&M Equestrian Team, Clara Nemeth, can see how serving with this organization benefits the community.

“It means so much to me to be able to give back to my community in a way that affects so many different people in such a small way,” said Nemeth.

They are collecting in-person donations at all home sporting events where you can donate cash or cans.

You can also donate online.

