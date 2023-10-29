Aggies Fall to No. 12 Tennessee, 3-0

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The Texas A&M volleyball team fell to No. 12 Tennessee Sunday afternoon at the Food City Center, 3-0 (25-20, 25-16, 25-22).

Starting off the match fast was Tennessee (18-3, 9-2 SEC), as it led at the media timeout, 15-11. The Aggies (14-7, 6-5 SEC) battled throughout the frame; however, the Lady Vols stole the opener, 25-20.

The teams traded points to open the second, but Tennessee regained its rhythm and took a four-point lead at the 15-point mark. The Lady Vols continued their run with a 10-5 streak to claim the second set 25-16.

Both squads came out firing in the third, as they were knotted at 10. Tennessee created some separation, as head coach Jamie Morrison called a timeout (18-15). Despite an A&M push, the Lady Vols held their advantage and won the set (25-22) and match, 3-0.

UP NEXT

The Aggies return home to face the Alabama Crimson Tide Friday November 3 at 6:30 p.m. in Reed Arena.

COACH’S QUOTES

Head coach Jamie Morrison on today’s match.…

“Disappointing. I thought we showed some fight in the third set and decided to play our game. Tennessee is a really good volleyball team. Now our focus shifts and we will head into next week ready to work.”

Morrison on what the team’s focus is moving forward…

“We have to get back to doing the things that make this volleyball team so special. We must play cleaner and focus on the fundamentals.”

STAT STANDOUTS

  • Bianna Muoneke - 10 kills - .235 Hitting percentage
  • Caroline Meuth - 10 kills - .304 Hitting percentage
  • Ifenna Cos-Okpalla - 6 kills - .364 Hitting percentage - 3 blocks
  • Margot Manning - 13 assists - 8 digs - 3 aces

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

Visit 12thMan.com for more information on Texas A&M volleyball. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M volleyball team on Facebook, Instagram and on Twitter/X by following @AggieVolleyball.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The first sharp cold front ushers Canadian air into the Brazos Valley Sunday, October 29th
Get Ready. Winter air arrives in the Brazos Valley Sunday
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Friday was a big day for over a dozen Texas A&M students in the Corps of Cadets.
Over a dozen Cadets honored at Simpson Drill Field
A crash between an RV and an 18-wheeler resulted in a fire, shutting down multiple lanes on...
DPS responding to vehicle fire on Highway 21, impacting multiple lanes of traffic
College Station police executed a search warrant on San Pedro Dr. Friday morning.
College Station police executing search warrant near school Friday morning

Latest News

Four Aggies Land SEC Honors
Texas A&M vs South Carolina
Johnson throws for 249 yards and TD as Texas A&M gets 30-17 win over South Carolina
Texas A&M Basketball
Aggies Gear Up for Red Raiders in Compete 4 Cause Classic
2023 Aggie Gameday
Aggie Gameday: Texas A&M vs. South Carolina