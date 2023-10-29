Allen Academy Rams triumph over Westbury Christian Wildcats 80-51

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Allen Academy Rams triumphed over the Westbury Christian Wildcats during their last home game of the regular season with a final score of 80-51.

The Rams trailed behind during the start of the game, but quickly came back thanks to back-to-back touchdowns courtesy of Allen quarterback Ethan Lucas.

Allen’s passing and throwing offense were both on full display. Running back Jackson Reece broke loose from the Wildcat’s defense to score a 70-yard touchdown.

Allen Academy’s (6-3) regular season has come to an end, but next week they’ll start their postseason on Nov. 3 against Covenant Christian (8-1). Kickoff is at 7 p.m..

