Four Aggies Land SEC Honors

PENSACOLA, Fla. – Carolyn Calzada, Mia Pante, Adysen Armenta and Margo Matula earned SEC honors as the conference announced its postseason award winners Sunday.

Calzada claimed All-SEC First Team distinction as a defender and the league’s coaches named Pante an All-SEC Second Team midfielder for the second consecutive season. Armenta and Matula garnered spots on the SEC All-Freshman Team.

One year after earning an SEC All-Freshman Team nod herself, Calzada was tabbed as one of the league’s top defenders. She played 15 matches, all starting assignments, at a center back position. The Aggies sport a 0.87 goals-against average with Calzada in the lineup and a 2.33 mark in the three matches she missed with injury. The sophomore also has one assist on the year. Pante has played in all 18 games, including 17 starts in her junior campaign. She has two goals and four assists on the season spending her time on the outside channels of the midfield. A menace on the offensive end, she leads Texas A&M in shots (42) and shots-on-goal (18).

Armenta is the only Aggie to start all 18 matches in 2023. She ranks fourth on the squad with 1,409 minutes on the pitch, mainly as the right back on the A&M backline. Matula ranks second on the team with 1,429 minutes. She has played in all 18 matches, with 16 starts, seeing most of her action as a center back. The two rookies have helped the Maroon & White notch eight shutouts and a 1.11 goals-against average.

Texas A&M returns to action when the Maroon & White battle the No. 13 South Carolina Gamecocks in Tuesday’s quarterfinal action at the SEC Tournament. First kick at Pensacola’s Ashton Brosnaham Soccer Complex.

