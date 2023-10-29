Grimes County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal shooting

PLANTERSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a man dead. A person of interest has been identified and is cooperating with investigators.

The shooting happened at 1 a.m. Sunday in Plantersville, according to a release from Grimes County. Evidence has been collected and witnesses have been interviewed.

The body of the man shot and killed has been sent to the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Officer for an autopsy and there is no believed threat to the community, according to the release.

The Grimes County District Attorney’s Office and the Texas Rangers with assistance from the Montgomery County Crime Scene Unit are also assisting in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Grimes County Sheriff’s Office at 936-873-2151 or Grimes County Crime Stoppers at 936-873-2000.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.