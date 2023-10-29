Grimes County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal shooting

Image courtesy MGN
Image courtesy MGN(WVVA)
By Alex Egan
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLANTERSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a man dead. A person of interest has been identified and is cooperating with investigators.

The shooting happened at 1 a.m. Sunday in Plantersville, according to a release from Grimes County. Evidence has been collected and witnesses have been interviewed.

The body of the man shot and killed has been sent to the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Officer for an autopsy and there is no believed threat to the community, according to the release.

The Grimes County District Attorney’s Office and the Texas Rangers with assistance from the Montgomery County Crime Scene Unit are also assisting in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Grimes County Sheriff’s Office at 936-873-2151 or Grimes County Crime Stoppers at 936-873-2000.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The first sharp cold front ushers Canadian air into the Brazos Valley Sunday, October 29th
Get Ready. Winter air arrives in the Brazos Valley Sunday
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Friday was a big day for over a dozen Texas A&M students in the Corps of Cadets.
Over a dozen Cadets honored at Simpson Drill Field
A crash between an RV and an 18-wheeler resulted in a fire, shutting down multiple lanes on...
DPS responding to vehicle fire on Highway 21, impacting multiple lanes of traffic
College Station police executed a search warrant on San Pedro Dr. Friday morning.
College Station police executing search warrant near school Friday morning

Latest News

Fatal crash generic
Washington County fatal crash under investigation
Sunday Afternoon Weather Update - October 29
Aggies CAN food drive kicked off Saturday
Aggies CAN food drive kicked off Saturday
This was the 15th annual year for Texas Aggie Corps of Cadets Association to host Rally to the...
This is the last year that the Corps of Cadets will walk on Kyle Field during Rally to the Guidons