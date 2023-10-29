Lambson and Wissler each run for 2 TDs in Southern Utah’s 52-14 win over Abilene Christian

Justin Miller threw for three touchdowns, Targhee Lambson and Braedon Wissler each had two rushing touchdowns and Southern Utah beat Abilene Chistian 52-14
(MGN)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Justin Miller threw for three touchdowns, Targhee Lambson and Braedon Wissler each had two rushing touchdowns and Southern Utah beat Abilene Chistian 52-14 on Saturday.

Southern Utah rushed for 308 yards and held Abilene Christian to 12 first downs and 223 total yards.

Lambson and Wissler traded touchdowns on three straight Southern Utah drives in the second quarter to help build a 28-7 lead. Wissler added a 10-yard scoring run midway through the third to make it 35-14.

Miller was 18 of 21 for 172 yards, with nine completions for 119 yards and two touchdowns to Isaiah Wooden, for Southern Utah (3-5, 2-2 United Athletic Conference). Lambson gained 101 yards on just eight rushes and Wissler added 17 carries for 84 yards.

Jordon Vaughn led Abilene Chistian (4-4, 2-2) with 108 yards rushing, including a 55-yard touchdown that tied it at 7-all. Maverick McIvor completed just 9-of-21 passes for 74 yards and was intercepted three times.

Jordan Washington, A.J. Felton and Trevon Gola-Callard each made an interception for the Southern Utah defense — with each return being between 16 and 39 yards.

___

Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here ___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Most Read

The first sharp cold front ushers Canadian air into the Brazos Valley Sunday, October 29th
Get Ready. Winter air arrives in the Brazos Valley Sunday
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Friday was a big day for over a dozen Texas A&M students in the Corps of Cadets.
Over a dozen Cadets honored at Simpson Drill Field
A crash between an RV and an 18-wheeler resulted in a fire, shutting down multiple lanes on...
DPS responding to vehicle fire on Highway 21, impacting multiple lanes of traffic
College Station police executed a search warrant on San Pedro Dr. Friday morning.
College Station police executing search warrant near school Friday morning

Latest News

Dallas visits the Seattle Sounders in opening round of MLS Cup Playoffs
Logo
Doncic leads Dallas against Memphis after 49-point performance
Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Merrill Kelly throws against the Texas Rangers during the...
Kelly dominates after Korea detour as Diamondbacks rout Rangers 9-1 to tie World Series 1-all
Torres leads Incarnate Word to 17-7 victory over Lamar
Tulane tight end Alex Bauman, left, celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Michael Pratt,...
Michael Pratt, Makhi Hughes power No. 22 Tulane past Rice 30-28 for 6th straight win