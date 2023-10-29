This is the last year that the Corps of Cadets will walk on Kyle Field during Rally to the Guidons

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - This was the 15th annual year for Texas Aggie Corps of Cadets Association to host Rally to the Guidons.

It’s significant as it’s the last year current and former cadets can step foot on Kyle Field during the march.

The president of the Texas Aggie Corps of Cadets Association, Bruce Hamilton, explains why this is the last time the cadets will walk inside the stadium during the march.

“Because of the size of the stadium and the SEC rules. So our new commandant, Brigadier General Michaelis decided we’re not going to do this anymore except for one more time, and today’s the day,” said Hamilton.

As a result of this change, the amount of participating cadets doubled to over 1,200.

Some former Corps of Cadets include a Texas A&M member of the Board of Regents, several military flag officers, and war veterans.

E. Ridley Briggs, class of ‘54 and Korean War Veteran states: “I’m so fired up, I can hardly wait until the ballgame”

“Oh, it’s always good to be here. This is my tenth year in the rally,” said Dick Tumlinson, class of ‘51 and Korean War Veteran.

Current brigade commander, Ethan Finney, says how significant it is that the former cadets march alongside the current ones.

“For them to come back and remember what we are doing here and for them to participate in what we’re doing, it’s just so valuable to our freshmen, to our sophomores, to juniors and seniors. Because it shows us this is something that has tangible benefits for decades to come,” said Finney, “It’s like having 1,200 parents just willing to give me guidance and insight.”

