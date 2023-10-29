Torres leads Incarnate Word to 17-7 victory over Lamar

By By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Richard Torres threw for 307 yards and two touchdowns to lead Incarnate Word to a 17-7 victory over Lamar on Saturday.

Incarnate Word (7-1, 4-0 Southland Conference), ranked fourth in the FCS coaches poll, took a 7-0 lead when Torres and Brandon Porter teamed up for a 24-yard touchdown. Lamar (4-4, 3-1) needed one play and 12 seconds to pull even after Cameron George fired a 75-yard scoring strike to Sevonne Rhea on a first-down, receiver-to-receiver trick play.

Torres gave the Cardinals the lead for good when he connected with Dalton Meyer from 18 yards out. Mason Lawler's 27-yard field goal with 2:01 left to play was the only score of the second half.

Torres completed 24 of 37 passes. Porter finished with six catches for 101 yards.

Robert Coleman totaled 100 yards on 11-of-25 passing with one interception for the Cardinals. Rhea caught six passes for 120 yards.

Incarnate Word piled up 459 yards of offense, while holding Lamar to 248.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

