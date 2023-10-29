Washington County fatal crash under investigation

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers are investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash on state Highway 105 and Farm-to-Market 2193.

Troopers say it happened around 9:17 Sunday morning. 47-year-old Stephen Vance of Brenham was taken to Brenham Scott & White Hospital and was later pronounced deceased by Washington County Justice of the Peace Douglas Cone.

They say the preliminary investigation reveals Vance was driving a Hyundai Elantra northbound on FM 2193 when he attempted to turn westbound on SH 105 from a stop intersection, troopers say he was struck by a Ford F150 traveling eastbound on SH 105.

The driver of the Ford was not hurt.

Troopers say this is an ongoing investigation.

