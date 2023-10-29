Washington County fatal crash under investigation

Fatal crash generic
Fatal crash generic(Pixabay)
By Heather Kovar
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers are investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash on state Highway 105 and Farm-to-Market 2193.

Troopers say it happened around 9:17 Sunday morning. 47-year-old Stephen Vance of Brenham was taken to Brenham Scott & White Hospital and was later pronounced deceased by Washington County Justice of the Peace Douglas Cone.

They say the preliminary investigation reveals Vance was driving a Hyundai Elantra northbound on FM 2193 when he attempted to turn westbound on SH 105 from a stop intersection, troopers say he was struck by a Ford F150 traveling eastbound on SH 105.

The driver of the Ford was not hurt.

Troopers say this is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The first sharp cold front ushers Canadian air into the Brazos Valley Sunday, October 29th
Get Ready. Winter air arrives in the Brazos Valley Sunday
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Friday was a big day for over a dozen Texas A&M students in the Corps of Cadets.
Over a dozen Cadets honored at Simpson Drill Field
A crash between an RV and an 18-wheeler resulted in a fire, shutting down multiple lanes on...
DPS responding to vehicle fire on Highway 21, impacting multiple lanes of traffic
College Station police executed a search warrant on San Pedro Dr. Friday morning.
College Station police executing search warrant near school Friday morning

Latest News

Sunday Afternoon Weather Update - October 29
Aggies CAN food drive kicked off Saturday
Aggies CAN food drive kicked off Saturday
This was the 15th annual year for Texas Aggie Corps of Cadets Association to host Rally to the...
This is the last year that the Corps of Cadets will walk on Kyle Field during Rally to the Guidons
Saturday Evening Weather Update - October 28