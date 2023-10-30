Advancements in breast cancer treatment

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Local hospitals and clinics have updated their ways to treat different forms of cancer.

Medical Oncologist Dr. Erin Fleener says the advancements in chemotherapy have allowed them to treat their patients in different ways.

“We’ve learned so much in the last several years about breast cancer, we know that we were over-treating some patients to get them through chemo years ago,” Fleener said. “They don’t need that anymore, we use pills that lower estrogen levels and change hormonal levels. That’s the mainstay for a lot of patients.”

Doctors say the testing for breast cancer has advanced the most over time

Fleener says higher-risk patients will still need chemotherapy but lower-risk patients can avoid the side effects of treatment like hair loss.

