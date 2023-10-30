Both College Station ISD marching bands qualify for state
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 9:33 PM CDT
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Both the A&M Consolidated High School Band and the College Station High School Band and Guard qualified for the state competition in San Antonio.
The area contest was Saturday night in Channelview, Texas.
It marks the second time in two years both schools qualified for state. Back in 2021, it was the first time in school history that both bands advanced to the state finals. It is considered a rare achievement.
