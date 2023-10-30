Celebrate Dia de los Muertos with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Dia de los Muertos is a day to gather, celebrate Hispanic culture and celebrate the loved ones who came before us.

The Boys & Girls Club of the Brazos Valley is inviting everyone in the community to celebrate the day with them on Saturday, Nov. 4 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the club’s location on Beck Street.

Evencia Robledo is the program coordinator and she says be sure to check out the decorations because they were made by the kids at the Boys & Girls Club!

“In my planning, I try to always incorporate whatever holidays are going on around us., considering Day of the Dead is happening this week, our kids have helped us create the decorations,” Robledo said. “The flowers I have in my headband today were made by our kids. They also made Papel picado, I do anything I can to try to spread some culture around the club.”

Director of Programs & Latino Outreach, Fatima Burgueno says teaching the kids at the club about different cultures is incredibly important to them and to the community as a whole.

“I think the big emphasis is making sure that we hit all of those different cultural traditions for the many cultures in the community,” Burgueno said. “Understanding different cultures creates a more unified community overall. Hispanic or not, at the end of the day, our biggest goal is to make sure that all of our kids come together as one, understand that we are an overall community and this is just one step. We have some some great plans for the future for other holidays and traditions as well.”

This event is free and open to everyone, regardless of age or cultural background.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.